Qantas Airways completes passenger trial for CommonPass health app

Qantas Airways completed (12-Mar-2021) its first passenger trial of the 'CommonPass' digital health app on its international repatriation service from Frankfurt to Darwin. The passenger trial follows a successful trial with crew members in Feb-2021 and comes as the national carrier prepares to support the resumption of coronavirus safe international travel from late Oct-2021. Qantas Group chief customer officer Stephanie Tully stated: "During the trial, customers travelling on our international repatriation flights are being invited to download the CommonPass app on their device. Longer term we'd like to integrate the technology with our existing Qantas app so that our customers can manage all parts of their journey in the one place". CommonPass is one of two digital solutions that Qantas is assessing, alongside the IATA Travel Pass. [more - original PR]