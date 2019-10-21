Qantas Airways completes New York-Sydney nonstop test service

Qantas completed (20-Oct-2019) a New York-Sydney nonstop trial service, 19 hours and 16 minutes in the air with Boeing 787-9 equipment, running a series of experiments to assess health and well being of passengers and crew onboard. Data from the experiments - including the monitoring of pilot brain waves, melatonin levels and alertness - will shape crew rostering and customer service for Qantas' future ultra long haul flights. Cabin lighting and inflight meals were adjusted to to help reduce jetlag, planned with medical researchers and scientists in partnership with Qantas. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce reported the service is "a really significant first for aviation" and "hopefully, it's a preview of a regular service". [more - original PR] [more - original PR -II]