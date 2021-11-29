Qantas Airways announces Qantas Frequent Flyer 'Green' membership tier

Qantas Airways announced (26-Nov-2021) Qantas Frequent Flyers who make sustainable choices at home and when they travel will be rewarded under a new Green membership tier, scheduled to roll out early 2022. The Green tier will sit alongside existing flying tiers, and is designed to educate, encourage and reward the airline's frequent flyers. Members will need to complete at least five sustainable activities across six areas, including flying, travel, lifestyle, sustainable purchases, reducing impact and giving back, each year to achieve Green tier status. Once achieved, members will be rewarded with benefits like bonus Qantas Points or status credits. These benefits will be in addition to the rewards they get under their existing flying status or as part of Points Club. The initiative has been driven by feedback from frequent flyers, with research showing almost two thirds want to be more aware of their impact on the environment and would like support in their efforts to be more sustainable. While the programme will not officially start until 2022, from 26-Nov-2021 frequent flyers who offset their aeronautical services, home and car, install solar panels or make a contribution towards protecting the Great Barrier Reef will see these actions go towards meeting their sustainability target as part of attaining Green tier status. Other environmentally friendly behaviours, like walking to work and contributing to the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel, will also be rewarded after the programme launches officially next year. From 29-Nov-2021, members can offset their home and car emissions through the Frequent Flyer programme. The investment from customers will see Qantas support more conservation and environmental projects. This includes restoring local inland ecosystems, reforestation projects, Indigenous fire management projects in Arnhem Land and the development of wind farms in developing countries. [more - original PR]