Qantas Airways and Airbus enter 'Australian Sustainable Aviation Fuel Partnership'

Qantas Group announced (19-Jun-2022) the group and Airbus will invest up to USD200 million to accelerate the establishment of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry in Australia. The 'Australian Sustainable Aviation Fuel Partnership' was signed by Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury on 19-Jun-2022. The partnership is initially for five years with options to extend the duration. The Qantas Group, which has committed to using 10% SAF in its overall fuel mix by 2030, is sourcing SAF overseas. This includes 15% of its fuel use out of London currently and 20 million litres p/a for services from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Australia from 2025. Qantas' financial contribution to the partnership includes AUD50 million (USD34.8 million) previously committed to research and development of SAF in Australia. The Qantas and Airbus partnership will invest in locally developed and produced SAF and feedstock initiatives. Projects must be commercially viable and meet a set of environmental sustainability criteria to qualify. Airbus and Qantas agreed to work together on the sustainability initiative as part of the airline's recently announced orders, including the A350-1000 to operate 'Project Sunrise' services from Australia to New York and London, the selection of the A220 and A321XLR under the Qantas Group's 'Project Winton' domestic fleet renewal and lower emission aircraft for its subsidiary Jetstar Airways. [more - original PR]