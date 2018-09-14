Qantas aims to 'substantially recover' higher fuel costs in international market

Qantas reported (13-Sep-2018) it expects to recover fuel price increases in the domestic market through capacity discipline and execution of its dual brand strategy. Fuel costs are forecast to be AUD3.92 billion (USD2.82 billion) in FY2019, however Qantas is "confident" the introduction of Boeing 787-9 equipment, London network and hub restructure and launch of Perth-London service will "substantially recover" higher fuel costs on the international market, with accelerated retirement of 747 and growth of 787-9 fleet to open new network opportunities. Its transformation programme is also expected to deliver AUD400 million (USD 287.5 million) gross benefits in FY2019. [more - original PR]