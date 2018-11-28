Qantas adds CTM as first Australian travel management company for its new booking platform

Qantas announced (27-Nov-2018) Corporate Travel Management (CTM) will offer select corporate customers the opportunity to book via the new Qantas Distribution Platform (QDP). The carrier stated it is making progress with the evolution of its indirect agent booking channel with CTM becoming the first Australian travel management company to make bookings through the new technology platform. The QDP was announced earlier in 2018, as part of the airline's plans to enhance the airline retailing, booking and servicing capabilities for its trade partners and deliver a more personalised experience for customers. A pilot group of customers using CTM's online booking tool, Lightning, will be the first users to access rich Qantas content via the QDP, which is seamlessly integrated into the Lightning fare display. Qantas and CTM will roll out QDP content more broadly to their mutual customers over coming months. [more - original PR - Qantas] [more - original PR - CTM]