5-May-2020 11:06 AM

Qantas: 85% of Qantas Loyalty members planning to travel as soon as conditions allow

Qantas announced (05-May-2020) Qantas Loyalty "continues to perform well" with external billings from Frequent Flyer partners. Prior to coronavirus, two thirds of all Qantas Points were earned from non-aeronautical activities. A recent survey of members showed 85% of respondents were planning to travel as soon as conditions allowed, with most members saving points for a redemption flight. [more - original PR]

