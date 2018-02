Air China received (01-Feb-2018) the 8000th Airbus manufactured A320 family aircraft, an A320neo, at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line. The aircraft, Air China's third A320neo, is powered by Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines. Airbus, via its official Weibo account, stated it received more than 14,100 orders for the A320 family aircraft as of the end of 2017. [more - original PR]