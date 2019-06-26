Public Enterprises Minister outlines 'urgent actions' needed at SAA

South Africa's Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, in his debate response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation Address, stated (25-Jun-2019) South African Airways (SAA) "is in a precarious financial position", noting "the airline has persistently incurred losses over the past 12 years" due to "mismanagement", "state capture", the inability to service its debt due to a commercially unsustainable cost structure, "incorrect" fleet configuration and "cumbersome" approval processes. Mr Gordhan said progress has been made under the airline's 2017 long term turnaround strategy, specifically in route optimisation and other cost efficiencies, but added: "We need to create an airline that is 'fit for purpose' and able to compete effectively in a dynamic market and ready to negotiate with a strategic equity partner". Mr Gordhan said the Department of Public Enterprises has reviewed the investment case for SAA and stated: "Based on comparisons with its peers there is an investment case for SAA if reforms are well implemented, and if inefficiencies in its systems are eradicated". Mr Gordhan said the airline must undertake the following "urgent actions":

An accelerated long term turnaround strategy is in development for approval by 08-Jul-2019;

The government is strengthening the company executive and board to ensure stability;

A joint implementation committee was established between airline management, the board and the Public Enterprises Department to accelerate implementation, accountability and enable quick decision making;

Appoint personnel with "local and global commercial and aviation skills";

Change the "culture of entitlement";

Embed accountability;

Streamline approval processes;

Secure funding;

Ensure an accelerated implementation plan. [more - original PR]