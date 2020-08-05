Become a CAPA Member
5-Aug-2020 9:53 AM

PT Angkasa Pura II records 143% traffic increase in Jul-2020 from Jun-2020

PT Angkasa Pura II recorded (03-Aug-2020) 1,520,000 passengers across the 19 airports under the company's management in Jul-2020, a 143% increase from Jun-2020. Director of operations and services Muhamad Wasid reported slot time utilisation across the airports has also increased. He stated: "Recovery of aviation traffic this year amid a pandemic has been taking place since mid-June, in line with regulatory support through various policies and implementation of strict health protocols at airports and aircraft so as to maintain public confidence in the national aviation sector". [more - original PR]

