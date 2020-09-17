Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Sep-2020 9:44 AM

PT Angkasa Pura II continues implementing biosecurity measures

PT Angkasa Pura II reported (16-Sep-2020) it continues to implement the following safety and security measures:

  • Body temperature checks with a thermal scanner, thermal gun, and smart helmet;
  • Equipping personnel with personal protective equipment;
  • Providing hand sanitisers and a sink for washing hands;
  • Requiring the use of masks;
  • Formulating procedures for handling aircraft suspected of carrying exposed passengers;
  • Formulating procedures for handling airport visitors suspected of being exposed;
  • Increasing touchless facilities such as in elevators and passenger checks at security check points;
  • Provide sterilisation facilities using UV steriliser for passenger baggage;
  • Performing regular disinfection in every area of ​​the aircraft passenger terminal;
  • Providing rapid test facilities at the aircraft passenger terminal and airport area;
  • Requiring travellers to fill out a health alert card;
  • Checking the results of the rapid test or PCR test. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More