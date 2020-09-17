17-Sep-2020 9:44 AM
PT Angkasa Pura II continues implementing biosecurity measures
PT Angkasa Pura II reported (16-Sep-2020) it continues to implement the following safety and security measures:
- Body temperature checks with a thermal scanner, thermal gun, and smart helmet;
- Equipping personnel with personal protective equipment;
- Providing hand sanitisers and a sink for washing hands;
- Requiring the use of masks;
- Formulating procedures for handling aircraft suspected of carrying exposed passengers;
- Formulating procedures for handling airport visitors suspected of being exposed;
- Increasing touchless facilities such as in elevators and passenger checks at security check points;
- Provide sterilisation facilities using UV steriliser for passenger baggage;
- Performing regular disinfection in every area of the aircraft passenger terminal;
- Providing rapid test facilities at the aircraft passenger terminal and airport area;
- Requiring travellers to fill out a health alert card;
- Checking the results of the rapid test or PCR test. [more - original PR]