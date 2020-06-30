30-Jun-2020 9:20 AM
PT Angkasa II expecting traffic increase up to 25% month to month in Jul-2020
PT Angkasa Pura II president director Muhammad Awaluddin reported (28-Jun-2020) the company is expecting traffic at its 19 airports to increase by around 20%-25% in Jul-2020 compared to Jun-2020. PT Angkasa Pura II recorded 500-550 aircraft movements per day and 25,000 to 30,000 passengers in Jun-2020. Mr Awaluddin added most traffic is expected at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. [more - original PR]