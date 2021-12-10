Project NAPKIN consortium projects UK zero emission flight operations by 2025

London Heathrow Airport, as head of a UK aviation consortium, reported (09-Dec-2021) the following interim findings from the Project NAPKIN (New Aviation Propulsion Knowledge and Innovation Network) zero carbon emission research initiative:

Zero carbon emission flights (ZEF) for short routes between the UK mainland and island destinations projected to begin in 2025, using Britten-Norman Islander and De Havilland of Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft;

Islander and DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft; ZEF to be scaled up to other regions of the UK by 2030 using ATR 72-600 aircraft, with a ZEF network possible by 2040;

72-600 aircraft, with a ZEF network possible by 2040; Viable operation of hydrogen fuelled 19 and 48 seat aircraft on lifeline routes by 2025, and on regional routes around 2030, including between London City Airport and Dundee Airport.

GKN Aerospace vice president technology Max Brown said the findings show the route to a zero emission technological solution is "clearly visible". The next phase of research will investigate the viability and carbon impact of 100 seat ZEF services on core UK trunk routes such as London Heathrow Airport to Edinburgh Airport. The consortium will present its full findings in Apr-2022, including analysis of small narrowbody aircraft, passenger attitudes, noise performance and airline adoption. The project is funded via the UK Government's Innovate UK Future Flight Challenge. [more - original PR]