Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Oct-2019 12:09 PM

Productivity Commission: Sydney Airport regulatory arrangements for airlines 'should be improved'

Australia's Productivity Commission reported (22-Oct-2019) regulatory arrangements for airlines to access Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport should be improved. Details include:

  • Airlines should be able to use any peak period slot for flights servicing regional New South Wales;
  • Measuring the number of actual aircraft movements once an hour would help to achieve the intended 80 movements an hour, and benefit airlines and their passengers;
  • Alternative types of freight aircraft should be allowed to operate during the curfew, provided aircraft noise and the number of movements are not increased above current levels. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More