23-Oct-2019 12:09 PM
Productivity Commission: Sydney Airport regulatory arrangements for airlines 'should be improved'
Australia's Productivity Commission reported (22-Oct-2019) regulatory arrangements for airlines to access Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport should be improved. Details include:
- Airlines should be able to use any peak period slot for flights servicing regional New South Wales;
- Measuring the number of actual aircraft movements once an hour would help to achieve the intended 80 movements an hour, and benefit airlines and their passengers;
- Alternative types of freight aircraft should be allowed to operate during the curfew, provided aircraft noise and the number of movements are not increased above current levels. [more - original PR]