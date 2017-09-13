Product unbundling and partnership trends changing Latin America’s airline strategies: CAPA

CAPA - Centre for Aviation senior analyst (the Americas) Lori Ranson, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) network is becoming a much stronger differentiation criteria as airline models are now more blurred than ever. "As legacy airlines have changed their product proposition to compete with LCCs, networks become a differentiator. If you are offering a similar product you need to have the network to stand out from rivals and partnerships are playing an increasingly important role in delivering this," she said and urged airlines to "think outside the box" with their strategies. "Sometimes alliance memberships cannot match passenger travel habits and you need additional partnerships to meet their needs. Airlines need to understand their customers and deliver the network coverage they want. Airline alliances don't give you blanket coverage, you need to be creative and aggressive. If that means partnering outside the box and away from alliance controls they need to embrace that", she added.