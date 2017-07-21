Primera Air to launch six trans Atlantic services in 2018

Primera Air revealed (20-Jul-2017) six new trans Atlantic routes from Apr-2018, according to a 20-Jul-2017 GDS display:

London Stansted-Newark: Seven times weekly from 19-Apr-2018;

Birmingham Newark: Seven times weekly from 18-May-2018;

Paris CDG-Newark: Seven times weekly from 18-May-2018.

London Stansted-Boston: Four times weekly from 18-May-2018;

Paris CDG-Boston Three times weekly from 21-Jun-2018;

Birmingham-Boston: Four times weekly from 22-Jun-2018;

All services will be operated with the carrier's new A321neos, configured with 16 premium economy and 182 economy class seats. President and chairman Andri M Ingolfsson stated the A321neo will allow the carrier to "operate routes traditionally served only by widebody aircraft... we will be able to offer unprecedented prices to passengers from France and the UK to the US". As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier plans to announce two additional routes by Aug-2017 and will expand the network over the next two years. [more - original PR - Primera Air]