Primera Air records 1m pax; 2018 to be a defining year for the airline: President

Primera Air recorded (25-Jan-2018) one million passengers for 2017, a record for the carrier. Primera Air president Andri Már said: "This year is expected to be defining for Primera Air in the respect of evolving from a solid European leisure carrier into an emerging trans Atlantic airline". As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier plans to take delivery of long range next generation aircraft between from 2018 to 2020 to support its low cost long haul international route development strategy. [more - original PR]