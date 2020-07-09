Prime Minister of Australia proposes slowing down the rate of international arrivals

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced (08-Jul-2020) to the National Cabinet plans to slow the arrival of incoming passengers at international airports, and has "been discussing that with Premiers over the last sort of 24 hours". Mr Morrison stated: "The fact is that New South Wales has been bearing the largest burden of people returning to Australia and they're people, they're Queenslanders, they're Western Australians, they're Tasmanians and New South Wales has done the heavy-lifting on that and foot the bill for it too". [more - original PR]