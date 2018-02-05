CemAir operations suspended due to 'paperwork discrepancy'

CemAir suspended (02/03/04-Feb-2018) services pending the resolution of "a paperwork discrepancy" identified by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) in the annual audit of the CemAir aircraft maintenance organisation. SACAA temporarily withdrew the certificate of airworthiness privileges for 12 CemAir aircraft, effective 06:00 on 02-Feb-2018. SACAA stated some of the aircraft serviced at CemAir's aircraft maintenance organisation were released back into service or cleared as airworthy by unqualified personnel. CemAir is working with SACAA to resolve the issue and the parties held a "constructive" meeting on 03-Feb-2018. CemAir is working with other airlines to accommodate affected passengers and is offering refunds. [more - original PR - CemAir] [more - original PR - CemAir II] [more - original PR - CemAir III] [more - original PR - SACAA]
5-Feb-2018 1:35 PM