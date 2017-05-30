Embratur calls for liberalisation of the Brazilian tourism industry

Embratur president Vinicius Lummertz stated (26-May-2017) the tourism industry needs less red tape, as it "is severely hindering the sector. The business environment in Brazil needs to be liberalised, because Brazil increasingly relies on tourism to promote development and generate jobs and income". Mr Lummertz added: "Tourism can be the great lever of the Brazilian economy because we have the best potential of the whole planet". [more - original PR - Portuguese]