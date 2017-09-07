Loading
7-Sep-2017 7:12 AM

Austrian Airlines opens bookings for premium economy

Austrian Airlines opened (06-Sep-2017) bookings for premium economy class, with the fare type to enter revenue service from 06-Mar-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, the class will be available on all Boeing 767-300ER and 777-200ER services. The seats will be supplied by ZIM. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, Austrian Airlines operates six 767 aircraft and five 777 aircraft. The carrier added: "The twelfth long haul aircraft to be acquired by Austrian Airlines in the spring of 2018 will also be equipped with premium economy". Details of the new travel class include:

  • New seat with a broader seat surface and generous seat spacing;
  • Footrest starting in the second row, or leg support with integrated footrest in the first row;
  • Separate central armrest with fold-out table and cocktail table;
  • 12 inch screen with remote control for inflight entertainment;
  • Own power outlet and USB port on the seat;
  • 2 x 23kg free baggage;
  • Amenity kit. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - German]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More