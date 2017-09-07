Austrian Airlines opens bookings for premium economy

Austrian Airlines opened (06-Sep-2017) bookings for premium economy class, with the fare type to enter revenue service from 06-Mar-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, the class will be available on all Boeing 767-300ER and 777-200ER services. The seats will be supplied by ZIM. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, Austrian Airlines operates six 767 aircraft and five 777 aircraft. The carrier added: "The twelfth long haul aircraft to be acquired by Austrian Airlines in the spring of 2018 will also be equipped with premium economy". Details of the new travel class include:

New seat with a broader seat surface and generous seat spacing;

Footrest starting in the second row, or leg support with integrated footrest in the first row;

Separate central armrest with fold-out table and cocktail table;

12 inch screen with remote control for inflight entertainment;

Own power outlet and USB port on the seat;

2 x 23kg free baggage;

Amenity kit. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - German]