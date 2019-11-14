Precision Air reduces losses in FY2018, targeting profitability in two years

Precision Air reported (08-Nov-2019) revenue increased 43% year-on-year and the airline recorded an operating profit of TZS1.4 billion (USD609,000) in FY2017/18, ended 31-Mar-2018. The carrier reported a loss before tax of TZS21 billion (USD9.1 million), which chairman Michael Shirima attributed to accrued aircraft ownership costs and currency depreciation. Mr Shirima commented: "We have seen increased competitions in the market during the reporting period. Nevertheless, we continue to do well in our performance as we have witnessed our losses decreasing year by year. We confident that according to the current business plan in two years to come the company will start making profit". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Swahili]