Pratt & Whitney problems a 'huge issue': Viva Aerobus chief planning officer

Viva Aerobus EVP and chief planning and alliances officer Javier Suarez Casado, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on supply chain issues, stating: "In our case Airbus is delivering our aircraft on time. A few years ago that was not the case but they are back on track now. The issue we're having is to keep these brand new aircraft flying". Mr Casado added: "With the Pratt & Whitney issues, we are seeing some of these aircraft on the ground and it is a huge issue".