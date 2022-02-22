Pratt & Whitney awarded ARPA-E contract to develop hydrogen technology for narrowbody aircraft

Pratt & Whitney announced (21-Feb-2022) its selection by the US Department of Energy to develop novel, high efficiency hydrogen fuelled propulsion technology for commercial aviation. The Hydrogen Steam Injected, Inter‐Cooled Turbine Engine (HySIITE) project was awarded under the DoE's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). HySIITE will use liquid hydrogen combustion and water vapour recovery to achieve zero inflight CO2 emissions, while reducing nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80% and reducing fuel consumption by up to 35% for next generation narrowbody aircraft. [more - original PR]