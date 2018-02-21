Pratt & Whitney announces introduction of solution for PW1100G-JM flame out issue from Mar-2018

Pratt & Whitney released (21-Feb-2018) a revised configuration as a solution to the issue relating to a knife edge seal on the high pressure compressor aft hub which affected a limited number of the PW1100G-JM engines on A320neo aircraft. The solution has received all necessary regulatory approvals. Pratt & Whitney has begun implementing this solution and production engine deliveries incorporating this change will begin in early Mar-2018. The company will continue to work with Airbus and airline customers to minimise operational disruption. [more - original PR]