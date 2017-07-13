Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reports busiest June with 2.8m pax in Jun-2017

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport passenger numbers up 1% - traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

Passengers: 2.8 million, +0.6% year-on-year; Domestic: 144,774, -10.2%; International: 2.6 million, +1.3%;

Aircraft movements: 23,383, -2.7%; Domestic: 2551, -3.0%; International: 20,832, -2.7%.



Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reported (12-Jul-2017) Jun-2017 was the busiest June on record. Copenhagen Airport CEO Thomas Woldbye said: "It was pretty hectic in the terminals in June. And on top of that we’re in the middle of a number of major construction projects that can’t be halted during the summer holiday – notably the expansion of the central security checkpoint to twice its current size." [more - original PR]