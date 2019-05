PPL Polish Airports launched (07-May-2019) reconstruction of Radom Airport. Works are expected to last two years, increasing capacity to three million passengers p/a. As previously reported by CAPA, PPL plans to invest up to PLN500 million (EUR116.3 million) in the airport, including construction of a new 30,000sqm terminal and runway extension from 2000m to 2500m. [more - original PR - Polish]