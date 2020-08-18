18-Aug-2020 11:53 AM
Portugal ANAC: Pax down 97.5% in 2Q2020
Portugal ANAC reported (17-Aug-2020) the following traffic highlights for 2Q2020:
- Passengers: 387,632, -97.5% year-on-year;
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport: 247,938, -97.0%;
- Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport: 87,316, -97.5%;
- Faro Airport: 36,381, -98.8%;
- Madeira Airport: 9970, -98.8%;
- Ponta Delgada (Azores) João Paulo II Airport: 23,970, -95.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 10,956, -91.2%;
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport: 3529, -93.8%;
- Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport: 1719, -93.2%;
- Faro Airport: 614, -96.8%;
- Madeira Airport: 424, -93.1%;
- Ponta Delgada (Azores) João Paulo II Airport: 1145, -80.0%. [more - original PR - Portuguese]