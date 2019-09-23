23-Sep-2019 10:49 AM
Portugal ANA: Pax up 6% to 15.0m in 2Q2019
Portugal ANAC reported (22-Sep-2019) the following traffic highlights for 2Q2019:
- Passengers: 15.0 million, +6.0% year-on-year;
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport: 8.2 million, +6.3%;
- Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport: 3.4 million, +6.4%;
- Faro Airport: 2.9 million, +3.4%;
- Madeira Airport: 828,451, -2.4%;
- Ponta Delgada (Azores) João Paulo II Airport: 566,099, +9.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 116,305, +8.7%;
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport: 57,599, +3.0%;
- Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport: 25,313, +4.3%;
- Faro Airport: 20,118, +9.9%;
- Madeira Airport: 6705, -1.2%;
- Ponta Delgada (Azores) João Paulo II Airport: 7055, +11.2%. [more - original PR - Portuguese]