PortsToronto releases RfI to find investor for Toronto City Billy Bishop Airport

PortsToronto (PT) issued (30-Mar-2021) a Request for Interest (RfI) to find a potential financial investor for Toronto City Billy Bishop Airport. The investor would assume operation of the airport under lease, however PT would remain signatory to the Tripartite Agreement and retain oversight and accountability. The RfI is being undertaken to reduce PT's overall debt position as well as to restore and enhance liquidity and enable ongoing and future infrastructure investment. If PT chooses to pursue this concept further the process will progress to a request for proposal later in 2021, in consultation with the City of Toronto and the federal government, including Transport Canada. [more - original PR]