6-Jul-2021 8:43 AM

Porter Airlines to resume commercial operations from 08-Sep-2021

Porter Airlines announced (05-Jul-2021) plans to officially resume commercial operations from 08-Sep-2021, following a suspension of around 18 months due to COVID-19. Approximately 500 staff members will be recalled to active status as the first phase of flights are introduced, with staff to be added in subsequent months as flights and destinations return. The carrier's schedule will be as follows:

