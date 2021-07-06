6-Jul-2021 8:43 AM
Porter Airlines to resume commercial operations from 08-Sep-2021
Porter Airlines announced (05-Jul-2021) plans to officially resume commercial operations from 08-Sep-2021, following a suspension of around 18 months due to COVID-19. Approximately 500 staff members will be recalled to active status as the first phase of flights are introduced, with staff to be added in subsequent months as flights and destinations return. The carrier's schedule will be as follows:
- Canada:
- Ottawa-Toronto: Six times daily from 08-Sep-2021;
- Montreal-Toronto: Six times daily from 08-Sep-2021;
- Thunder Bay-Toronto: Three times daily from 08-Sep-2021;
- Ottawa-Halifax: Twice daily from 13-Sep-2021;
- Montreal-Halifax: Daily from 13-Sep-2021;
- Quebec City-Toronto: Daily from 13-Sep-2021;
- Halifax-St John's: Daily from 17-Sep-2021;
- Moncton-Ottawa: Daily from 17-Sep-2021;
- US:
- Newark-Toronto: Six times daily from 17-Sep-2021;
- Boston-Toronto: Three times daily from 17-Sep-2021;
- Chicago Midway-Toronto: Twice daily from 17-Sep-2021;
- Washington Dulles-Toronto: Daily from 17-Sep-2021. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Toronto City Billy Bishop Airport]