Porter Airlines finalises sale and leaseback of up to 19 E195-E2s

Porter Airlines entered (12-Nov-2021) agreements for the sale and leaseback financing of up to 19 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Three aircraft lessors are participating independently in the transaction, with placement details as follows:

Five aircraft with Azorra Aviation Holdings , with options for an additional five E195-E2s;

, with options for an additional five E195-E2s; Five aircraft with Falko ;

; Four aircraft with Elevate Capital Partners.

The 19 aircraft will be delivered as new to Porter in 2022 and 2023, as part of a previously announced confirmed order for 30 E195-E2s, plus 50 purchase rights. [more - original PR]