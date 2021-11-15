Become a CAPA Member
15-Nov-2021

Porter Airlines finalises sale and leaseback of up to 19 E195-E2s

Porter Airlines entered (12-Nov-2021) agreements for the sale and leaseback financing of up to 19 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Three aircraft lessors are participating independently in the transaction, with placement details as follows:

The 19 aircraft will be delivered as new to Porter in 2022 and 2023, as part of a previously announced confirmed order for 30 E195-E2s, plus 50 purchase rights. [more - original PR]

