Porter Airlines EVP and chief people officer comments on value propositions for staff

Porter Airlines EVP and chief people officer Lawrence Hughes, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (10-May-2024) on the carrier's value propositions for prospective staff, stating: "Hiring pilots or even cabin crew with the opportunity to grow seniority... I think you're going to move [up] quicker at Porter than likely any other airline in Canada today". Mr Hughes added: "We are a people first organisation... New leaders coming in are impressed with the focus we place on people and also on leadership development. We can all buy shiny new aircraft and introduce products into the marketplace, but if the people delivering our products not happy and not engaged, it's going to have an impact".