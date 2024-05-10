Loading
10-May-2024 6:18 PM

Porter Airlines CCO projects 75 aircraft fleet by end of 2024

Porter Airlines SVP and CCO Edmond Eldebs, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Coming out of the pandemic we announced we were the North American launch customer for the Embraer E195-E2 and today we have an order for 100 of those aircraft". Mr Eldebs added: "By the end of this year we'll be at 75 aircraft for the total fleet, with a network across 65 routes... This year we'll fly 5.9 million passengers across those markets".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More