Porter Airlines CCO projects 75 aircraft fleet by end of 2024

Porter Airlines SVP and CCO Edmond Eldebs, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Coming out of the pandemic we announced we were the North American launch customer for the Embraer E195-E2 and today we have an order for 100 of those aircraft". Mr Eldebs added: "By the end of this year we'll be at 75 aircraft for the total fleet, with a network across 65 routes... This year we'll fly 5.9 million passengers across those markets".