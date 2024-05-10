Loading
10-May-2024 6:16 PM

Porter Airlines CCO: 'Our product has been winning in the marketplace'

Porter Airlines SVP and CCO Edmond Eldebs, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Ultimately Porter is focused on the economy segment of the marketplace, we brought a pretty solid product to market, we're on a mission to elevate economy travel for everybody in Canada". Mr Eldebs added: "What that means is removing the pain points that larger carriers and other ULCC carriers have in the marketplace - such as the dreaded middle seat... [and] full streaming WiFi onboard. Our product has been winning in the marketplace".

