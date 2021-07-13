Porter Airlines announces USD5.8bn aircraft deal for 80 E195-E2s
Porter Airlines announced (12-Jul-2021) plans to acquire up to 80 Embraer E195-E2s from 2H2022 as part of plans to expand across North America. The total aircraft order is valued at up to USD5.8 billion, with 30 firm commitments and 50 purchase right options. The aircraft are being acquired by the carrier's sister company Porter Aircraft Leasing Corp and are expected to create around 6000 jobs. The ability to convert purchase rights to smaller E190-E2s is also included in the agreement. Porter intends to operate the E2s to destinations including Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto. The introduction of specific routes will be determined in advance of the aircraft deliveries. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Embraer] [more - original PR - Pratt & Whitney]