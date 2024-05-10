Porter-Air Transat strategy focused on creating feeder airline to Europe : Porter Airlines CCO

Porter Airlines SVP and CCO Edmond Eldebs, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on the carrier's partnership with Air Transat, stating: "Porter is on a mission to grow its network from eastern Canada with hubs - in addition to Billy Bishop - at Pearson, Ottawa and Montreal. Two of those hubs we share with Air Transat onwards to their network to Europe". Mr Eldebs added: "I think the crux of the strategy is about Porter being that feeder airline to Transat onwards to Europe... creating a pretty solid second Canadian carrier option to Europe for those secondary markets from Canada that we're growing into."