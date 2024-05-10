Loading
10-May-2024 6:17 PM

Porter-Air Transat strategy focused on creating feeder airline to Europe : Porter Airlines CCO

Porter Airlines SVP and CCO Edmond Eldebs, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on the carrier's partnership with Air Transat, stating: "Porter is on a mission to grow its network from eastern Canada with hubs - in addition to Billy Bishop - at Pearson, Ottawa and Montreal. Two of those hubs we share with Air Transat onwards to their network to Europe". Mr Eldebs added: "I think the crux of the strategy is about Porter being that feeder airline to Transat onwards to Europe... creating a pretty solid second Canadian carrier option to Europe for those secondary markets from Canada that we're growing into."

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More