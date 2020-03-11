Port of Seattle implements new policies for 'Biometric Air Exit' at Seattle-Tacoma Airport

Port of Seattle announced (10-Mar-2020) the port commission directed staff to implement new policies governing the implementation of 'Biometric Air Exit' at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Biometric Air Exit is a federally regulated programme that uses facial recognition to confirm the identities of departing international passengers at the boarding gate. All departing international passengers, U.S. citizen or foreign national, have the right to opt out of biometric processing and request manual screening to confirm their identity. [more - original PR]