Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Mar-2020 9:41 AM

Port of Seattle implements new policies for 'Biometric Air Exit' at Seattle-Tacoma Airport

Port of Seattle announced (10-Mar-2020) the port commission directed staff to implement new policies governing the implementation of 'Biometric Air Exit' at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Biometric Air Exit is a federally regulated programme that uses facial recognition to confirm the identities of departing international passengers at the boarding gate. All departing international passengers, U.S. citizen or foreign national, have the right to opt out of biometric processing and request manual screening to confirm their identity. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More