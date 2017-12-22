Port of Seattle Commission launches 10 year transition to sustainable aviation fuels

Port of Seattle Commission (PSC) launched (21-Dec-2017) a 10 year goal to transition to commercially competitive sustainable aviation fuels at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The commission called for a minimum of 10% of available jet fuel to be produced locally from sustainable sources within 10 years, increasing to 25% by 2035 and 50% by 2050. The goals are part of the PSC's Century Agenda, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions the PSC has no direct control over, but can influence, by 50% by 2030, and meeting increased energy needs through conservation and renewable sources. [more - original PR]