2-Apr-2020 9:09 AM

Port of Seattle approves financial relief package for airport businesses, bars eviction of tenants

Port of Seattle Commission approved (01-Apr-2020) an immediate, short term emergency financial relief package for airport based businesses, barring the eviction of tenants at Port of Seattle facilities due to an inability to pay rent until 30-Jun-2020. The financial relief packages includes a two month deferral of rent and fees for airport tenants and concessionaires facing a severe collapse of economic activity due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Port of Seattle will review information from tenants and concessionaires to assess the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic before considering an extension for an additional two months. [more - original PR]

