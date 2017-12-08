Loading
PANYNJ adopts 2018 capital budget, allocating USD1.1bn for regional airport redevelopment

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) approved (07-Dec-2017) the 2018 capital budget, consisting of USD3.2 billion for operating expenses and USD3.4 billion for capital expenses, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year. The budget funds aim to enhance security facilities, improve customer service, invest in sustainability and environmental protection initiatives, undertake repair work and develop transportation facilities. Airport related expense details include:

  • Operating expenses:
    • USD726 million for safety and security at PANYNJ facilities, including new airport counter terrorism police posts, new Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) supervisory officer positions and commencement of two PAPD classes in 2018;
  • Capital expenses:

