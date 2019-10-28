Port Authority of New York and New Jersey invests USD4.5bn in airport infrastructure projects

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced (25-Oct-2019) the board of commissioners plans to invest USD4.5 billion to undertake the following infrastructure projects:

New York LaGuardia Airport : USD2.05 billion to connect AirTrain LGA with a new station at Willets Point linked to enhanced Long Island Railroad service to and from New York City;

New York Newark Liberty International Airport : USD2.05 billion to develop a new AirTrain Newark to serve the airport. The new AirTrain would replace the exisiting three mile monorail system currently serving the airport;

New York Newark Liberty International Airport: USD35 million to fund vision and master planning initiatives that would allow for the future replacement of terminal B with a new terminal 2;

New York John F Kennedy International Airport: USD445 million to provide early work items to facilitate the development of the USD13 billion JFK Redevelopment Programme.

Port Authority chairman Kevin O'Toole stated these investments in new infrastructure will "accomodate unprecedented levels of air passenger growth" at PANYNJ's legacy airports and ensure these facilities continue to offer a "world-class customer experience" in the future. [more - original PR]