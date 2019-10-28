Become a CAPA Member
28-Oct-2019 4:52 PM

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey invests USD4.5bn in airport infrastructure projects

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced (25-Oct-2019) the board of commissioners plans to invest USD4.5 billion to undertake the following infrastructure projects:

Port Authority chairman Kevin O'Toole stated these investments in new infrastructure will "accomodate unprecedented levels of air passenger growth" at PANYNJ's legacy airports and ensure these facilities continue to offer a "world-class customer experience" in the future. [more - original PR]

