Popayan Guillermo Leon Valencia Airport commences USD14m expansion

Colombia Aerocivil, via its official Twitter account, announced (13-Apr-2019) the commencement of the COP46 billion (USD14.6 million) modernisation of Popayan Guillermo Leon Valencia Airport. The project includes the construction of a new 32m ATC tower, construction of a new 5500sqm terminal and extension of the apron by 7000sqm allowing two additional A318 sized aircraft. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2021.