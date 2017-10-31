Polish CAO projects over 94m pax in Poland by 2035

Polish Civil Aviation Office (Polish CAO) issued (30-Oct-2017) a new traffic forecast for Poland, projecting over 94 million passengers by 2035. Polish CAO highlighted this equates to almost three times more than 2016. Poland is expected to serve 39 million passengers in 2017, an increase of 15% year-on-year. Polish CAO stated non-European and long distance destinations "are becoming increasingly popular", confirming traffic on routes to the Caribbean increased 55% year-on-year in 1Q2017. Polish CAO also noted LCCs traffic increased 31% year-on-year in 1H2017. [more - original PR - Polish]