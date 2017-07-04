Political stability, economic growth and tourist destinations driving pax growth in Cambodia

Cambodia's Secretary of State for Civil Aviation Mao Havanall attributed 22% year-on-year growth in passenger numbers at Cambodian airports to 3.5 million in the first five months of 2017 to "political stability and economic growth, as well as the favourable touristic destinations" (Khmer Times, 04-Jul-2017). Mr Havanall commented: "The growth of airline companies is incredible... The government and the Cambodian airport are thinking about studies on the development of a new airport and when and where to build it". He noted that Phnom Penh International Airport alone cannot handle more than four million passengers p/a but is projected to handle five million by 2020. Development of the airport terminal will expand capacity, and a new terminal "will be soon complete".