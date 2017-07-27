27-Jul-2017 10:32 AM
Polish CAO: Majority of Polish airports see traffic increase in 1Q2017
Polish Civil Aviation Office (Polish CAO) reported (26-Jul-2017) all airports in Poland reported an increase in passenger traffic in 1Q2017, with the exception of Bydgoszcz Airport, Warsaw Modlin Airport and Lublin Airport. Services to the UK, Italy, Ukraine and Spain saw the largest increases in passengers. Polish CAO stated growth was driven by LOT Polish Airlines and LCCs such as Ryanair and Wizz Air. LOT's passengers increased 21% year-on-year for the period.