Policy needed to support SAF supply: WestJet sustainability officer

WestJet Group EVP and chief people, corporate and sustainability officer Angela Avery, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "The policy supports for SAF need to be there for the supply to be there. We think supply side incentives are going to be required for us to get SAF at commercial scale". Ms Avery added: "I wouldn't pick on a particular airline as being more successful or not, I would pick on particular geographies as being more successful or not... When you look at the world globally, where is SAF being purchased? It's being purchased in places like Europe because that's where policy supports were in place first".