Polar Airlines and UAC to consider cooperation on Il-114-300 programme

Polar Airlines reached (18-Feb-2019) a preliminary agreement with United Aircraft Corporation on the possibility of signing a cooperation agreement on Ilyushin Il-114-300 production, delivery, training and after sales services. The aircraft can be provided in a 50 seat configuration with increased cargo space, as well as the base 68 seat configuration. Polar Airlines considers the 50 seat configuration better suited to Sakha Republic conditions. Il-114-300 aircraft are to replace equivalent foreign equipment and aged Antonov An-24 and An-26 fleets. [more - original PR - Russian]