Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Feb-2019 9:28 AM

Polar Airlines and UAC to consider cooperation on Il-114-300 programme

Polar Airlines reached (18-Feb-2019) a preliminary agreement with United Aircraft Corporation on the possibility of signing a cooperation agreement on Ilyushin Il-114-300 production, delivery, training and after sales services. The aircraft can be provided in a 50 seat configuration with increased cargo space, as well as the base 68 seat configuration. Polar Airlines considers the 50 seat configuration better suited to Sakha Republic conditions. Il-114-300 aircraft are to replace equivalent foreign equipment and aged Antonov An-24 and An-26 fleets. [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More