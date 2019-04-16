Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Apr-2019 10:47 AM

Poland Civil Aviation Authority releases 2018 air transport statics and trends

Poland's Civil Aviation Authority released (15-Apr-2019) its 2018 air transport statistics. Key highlights include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More