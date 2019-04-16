16-Apr-2019 10:47 AM
Poland Civil Aviation Authority releases 2018 air transport statics and trends
Poland's Civil Aviation Authority released (15-Apr-2019) its 2018 air transport statistics. Key highlights include:
- Polish airports served 45.7 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 14%;
- Top airports by growth:
- Poznań Ławica Airport :+34%;
- Bydgoszcz Airport: +25%;
- Katowice Pyrzowice Airport: +24%;
- Warsaw Frederic Chopin Airport: +13%;
- The total number of air services increased by 16% and the top international carriers by growth were:
- LCCs accounted for a market share of 56%. [more - original PR - Polish]