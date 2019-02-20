Become a CAPA Member
Pobeda reports EUR26m profit in 2018, pax up 55%

Pobeda reported (19-Feb-2019) the following financial and operational highlights for 2018, in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RAS):

  • Revenue: RUB35.5 billion (EUR467.0 million);
  • Net profit: RUB2.0 billion (EUR26.3 million);
  • Passengers: Seven million, +55%;
  • Load factor: 94%.

Pobeda recorded a RUB2.8 billion (EUR40.2 million) net profit in 2017, as previously reported by CAPA.

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.013154 [more - original PR - English/Russian]

